Report: NBA Details Mask Protocols for Players, Coaches, Refs for Restart

Referees will not be mandated to wear masks when the NBA restarts its season on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, following a four-and-a-half month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

That note lies within the NBA's 113-page health and safety protocol, which was released to teams Tuesday in advance of the planned resumption of play.

Masks will be required of inactive players and coaches sitting in the second row of seats on the sideline, per Charania. No masks are required of players and coaches in the first row, although the league recommends that coaches wear them.

