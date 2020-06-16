Report: NBA Details Mask Protocols for Players, Coaches, Refs for Restart

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 17, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 8: NBA referees Scott Foster, Mitchell Ervin and Derek Richardson talk during the game beteween the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings on March 8, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Referees will not be mandated to wear masks when the NBA restarts its season on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, following a four-and-a-half month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

That note lies within the NBA's 113-page health and safety protocol, which was released to teams Tuesday in advance of the planned resumption of play.

Masks will be required of inactive players and coaches sitting in the second row of seats on the sideline, per Charania. No masks are required of players and coaches in the first row, although the league recommends that coaches wear them.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

