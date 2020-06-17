RBC Heritage 2020: Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule and Predictions

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

After a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Tour returned in exciting fashion at the weekend, when Daniel Berger beat Collin Morikawa in a one-hole playoff to win the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The tour's return continues this weekend with the RBC Heritage, which is set to take place at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, beginning on Thursday.

Many of the world's top-ranked golfers will be participating to get more time on the greens following the long layoff. The top six players in the Official World Golf Rankings will all be in the field, led by No. 1 Rory McIlroy. However, one notable name who will again be missing is Tiger Woods.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this weekend's RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage 2020 Information

Dates: June 18-21

TV Schedule: Thursday and Friday (Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. ET); Saturday and Sunday (Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m. ET; CBS, 3 p.m. ET)

Tee Times: A full list of tee times for the first two rounds can be found at PGATour.com.

Odds to Win

Predictions

DeChambeau contends for win, potentially comes out on top

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau picked up right where he left off prior to the three-month hiatus.

The 26-year-old shot a 65 in each of the first two rounds last weekend and ended the tournament with a 66 to finish tied with third. And had it not been for a 70 in the third round, he could have come away with his first victory of the season.

Although DeChambeau has yet to win in the 2019-20 campaign, he's been playing consistently well, as last weekend's finish marked his fourth straight top-five showing. But he's still seeking his first victory since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November 2018.

The Californian should have a chance to end that drought this weekend, after some strong showings at Harbour Town Golf Links in the past. He finished third at the Heritage in 2018 and fourth in 2016. However, he also missed the cut in 2017 and 2019.

Expect DeChambeau to bounce back from last year's rough showing, though, as he showcased a lot more power to his driving last weekend. That's because he added 20 pounds of muscle during quarantine, as he told Rex Hoggard of GolfChannel.com, which adds another strength to his game.

McIlroy bounces back with strong showing

McIlroy had one of the best rounds of any golfer at the Charles Schwab Challenge when he shot a 63 last Friday.

Along with decent showings in the first and third rounds, the world No. 1 was three shots off the lead at 10 under par entering the final day of the tournament.

However, things fell apart for McIlroy on Sunday, when he shot a 74 in a round that included five bogeys and a double bogey. He ended up tied for 32nd, even after notching birdies on two of the last three holes.

"I just got into a rut and played a bad run of holes, and obviously that put me out of the tournament," the 31-year-old said, according to Hoggard.

McIlroy should get things back on track this weekend in his first appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links since 2009. In that showing, he finished tied for 59th, but that came more than a year before his first PGA Tour victory.

The Northern Irishman is a much better golfer now, as evidenced by his streak of six consecutive top-five finishes to open the 2019-20 season. Another run like that may be on the way for McIlroy, beginning this weekend.

Another tournament comes down to the wire

While DeChambeau and McIlroy will likely be two of the top challengers this weekend, the field is again loaded with a bunch of top golfers.

And the Charles Schwab Challenge was a perfect example of what can happen when so much talent is in the same field. Not only did it require a playoff hole between Berger and Morikawa to decide a winner, but four golfers also finished only a stroke back at 14 under—DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Jason Kokrak—to make the finish even closer.

The Heritage will likely be another competitive tournament, again potentially ending in exciting fashion. In eight of the past 10 years, this event has been decided by less than two strokes, with a playoff being necessary five times during that stretch.

So, while golfers such as McIlroy and DeChambeau are the favorites heading in, there's a lot that can (and likely will) happen over the four-day tournament, and who knows who will end up on top.