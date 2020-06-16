Derrick Lewis vs. Alexey Oleinik UFC Fight Reportedly Booked for August 8 Event

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Derrick Lewis waits backstage during the UFC 247 event at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Mike Roach/Getty Images

Derrick Lewis and Alexey Oleinik have verbally agreed to a fight on UFC's Aug. 8 show, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Lewis and Oleinik sit fourth and 11th, respectively, in UFC's official heavyweight rankings. Lewis last fought at UFC 247 in February, earning a unanimous decision over Ilir Latifi. Oleinik defeated Fabricio Werdum via split decision at UFC 249 in May.

Two days after UFC 247, Lewis appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and said he needed to resolve a serious medical issue.

"The UFC doctors know what it is, and the doctors here in Houston know what it is," he said (h/t MMA Mania's Adam Guillen Jr.). "It's just something that's been going on that I got to get addressed. It's a life-or-death situation serious."

Helwani reported the 35-year-old received a green light to compete, allowing him to line up a fight for later this summer.

Earlier this month, UFC rolled out the details of the long-awaited Fight Island, which will be on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The temporary base of operations will stage four events across July.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

That leaves the Aug. 8 show without a firm location at the moment. Helwani reported Las Vegas is the tentative choice for now. UFC's Apex training facility is in Vegas and has been used for the company's last three shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

    Derrick Lewis vs. Alexey Oleinik expected to headline UFC card on Aug. 8

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Derrick Lewis vs. Alexey Oleinik expected to headline UFC card on Aug. 8

    Damon Martin
    via MMA Fighting

    Report: Lewis, Oleinik Agree to August Fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Lewis, Oleinik Agree to August Fight

    Ariel Helwani
    via ESPN.com

    White: ‘I honestly don’t know what to do’ with Anderson Silva

    MMA logo
    MMA

    White: ‘I honestly don’t know what to do’ with Anderson Silva

    Lewis Mckeever
    via Bloody Elbow

    UFC News Roundup 👊

    Latest on Amanda Nunes, Anderson Silva and more

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC News Roundup 👊

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report