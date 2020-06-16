Ravens, Orioles Honor 14-Year-Old Mo Gaba with Parade After 4th Cancer Diagnosis

Will Newton/Getty Images

Representatives from the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles partook in a graduation parade for 14-year-old fan Mo Gaba.

According to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini was in attendance and Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman handed Gaba a game ball.

Hensley noted that Gaba, who is in the midst of his fourth cancer diagnosis, has been in hospitals for 75 percent of his life and went blind due to a tumor in his retina.

"Gaba has since had operations, aggressive chemotherapy, radiation and a bone marrow transplant to treat tumors on his neck, legs and lungs," Hensley writes.

During the 2019 NFL draft, Gaba made the official selection for the Ravens when they picked Oklahoma guard Ben Powers 123rd overall.

He also threw out the first pitch for the Orioles prior to their 7-3 defeat to the New York Yankees on April 9, 2017.

Per Hensley, police shut down the street in front of Gaba's apartment in Glen Burnie, Maryland, so that well-wishers could drive by.

"Not a lot of people have this much support," Gaba said of the event, according to WBAL-TV. "Makes me feel proud of myself."