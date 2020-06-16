Tua Tagovailoa Establishes $300K Scholarship for Saint Louis School in Hawaii

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Tua Tagovailoa #QB17 of Alabama interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is helping to set up a $300,000 scholarship program at his alma mater, Saint Louis School in Honolulu.

According to WPLG in Hawaii, four students will receive scholarships over the next four years. 

"My hope is that these scholarships will give deserving Hawaii students the same opportunities Saint Louis School gave me," Tagovailoa said. "It is a blessing to honor my family and high school through this gift."

The Dolphins selected the former Alabama star in the first round of the 2020 draft.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making the league unable to stage the event with its traditional fanfare, most incoming rookies watched the event unfold at home with family members. Tagovailoa was stationed in Alabaster, Alabama, where his family moved to watch his college career.

As the fifth overall pick, Tagovailoa will receive $30.3 million over four years from the Dolphins and earned a $19.6 million signing bonus.                             

