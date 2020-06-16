Buccaneers Share 1st Photos of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Uniform on Twitter

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2020

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the 11th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Put away the photoshop: We finally have pictures of Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

The Bucs provided pictures of their new quarterback Tuesday on Twitter:

Don't worry—it's not just you. This is still a very weird image to take in. We're probably not going to be sure this wasn't an elaborate ruse until Week 1—and even then it might take some convincing.

As for how Brady will play in this uniform, that will have to wait as well. Heading to a new team after two decades in New England for his age-43 campaign will undoubtedly be a challenge.

It could be we're preparing to watch Brady ride off into the sunset like Johnny Unitas in a Chargers uniform or Emmitt Smith rocking the No. 22 for the Arizona Cardinals. Bucs fans will have their fingers crossed this is more of a Joe Montana on the Chiefs or Peyton Manning on the Broncos situation.     

