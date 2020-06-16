WWE Raw Ratings Increase to 1.94M Viewers After Backlash PPV

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

On the heels of the Backlash pay-per-view, Raw averaged 1.94 million viewers Monday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

That's an increase over the June 8 edition, which drew 1.737 million viewers over its three-hour broadcast.

Raw underscored how little was resolved at Backlash.

Drew McIntyre put the WWE Championship on the line in a tag team match that included R-Truth, Bobby Lashley and MVP. Asuka defended the Raw women's title against Nia Jax in a rematch from their bout Sunday. And The IIconics appear headed for another battle with women's tag champions Bayley and Sasha.

WWE announced Edge underwent surgery for a torn triceps, so he's unable to further his feud with Randy Orton for the time being.

Christian served as a proxy for his friend on Raw. He returned to the ring for the first time since 2014 when he agreed to an unsanctioned match against Orton.

The Viper received a helping hand from his former Evolution stablemate Ric Flair, who delivered a low blow to Christian after the opening bell rang. Orton then lined up a punt for the quick victory.

Because of his injury, it's unclear when Edge will be able to gain a measure of revenge on Orton, but they clearly have unfinished business.

Elsewhere on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Lana's whirlwind romance is over. Lana indirectly played a role in Lashley's loss to McIntyre at Backlash, and The All Mighty told her he wants a divorce.

First, Lana and Lashley had to watch multiple colleagues crash their wedding last December. Now, that all might be for naught.

Rey Mysterio interacted with Seth Rollins from afar and had to watch as his son, Dominik, attacked Rollins from behind. The younger Mysterio eluded Murphy and Austin Theory as well before escaping through the crowd.

With Rey still nursing the eye injury he suffered at the hands of Rollins, Dominik might be headed for a date with The Monday Night Messiah at Extreme Rules on July 19.

At the very least, Dominik can count on facing some level of retribution from Rollins and his disciples.