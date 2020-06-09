WWE Raw Ratings Climb to 1.737M Viewers in Go-Home Show Before Backlash PPV

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw on USA Network, the go-home show prior to Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view, saw its ratings rise slightly compared to last week.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, Raw averaged 1.737 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast, up from last week's 1.728 million.

The main event of Raw saw Raw women's champion Asuka face Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. It was a back-and-forth affair between two of the best female wrestlers in the world, but Flair prevailed when Asuka's Backlash opponent, Nia Jax, interfered late.

Earlier in the night, Charlotte and Asuka teamed up in a winning effort against The IIconics and the team of Bayley and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat tag team match.

Perhaps the biggest segment on Monday's episode of Raw was a special edition of The Peep Show hosted by Christian. His longtime friend and tag team partner, Edge, was the guest ahead of his highly anticipated match against Randy Orton at Backlash.

Christian had some harsh words for Edge, suggesting that he was running on fumes and unable to live up to the Backlash match's billing, "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." That fired Edge up, which was Christian's goal, as he later told The Rated-R Superstar that he believed in him.

Orton later appeared on the big screen and ran down Edge before telling him that his redemption story would come to an end at Backlash, but Edge vehemently disagreed.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

WWE champion Drew McIntyre interrupted MVP's VIP Lounge segment to hype his match against Lashley at Backlash, but Lashley gained some much-needed momentum, as he and MVP beat The Viking Raiders in a tag team match.

That came after The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits tied in a decathlon earlier in the night as part of their "anything they can do, we can do better" rivalry.

Other key segments on Raw included Andrade beating Kevin Owens and Angel Garza in a Triple Threat to earn a shot at Apollo Crews' United States Championship at Backlash; Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo defeating Austin Theory and Murphy; and Rey Mysterio exchanging words with Seth Rollins in an interview via satellite.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).