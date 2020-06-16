LeBron James Autographed Rookie Card Expected to Sell for over $1M at Auction

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A rare, autographed LeBron James rookie card is reportedly expected to fetch more than $1 million at auction.

Goldin Auctions told TMZ Sports that it expects the 2003-2004 Upper Deck Exquisite card, which is one of only 23 produced, is "arguably the most desirable and valuable card in the world."

"The basketball card market is on fire," Goldin Auctions said. "We expect this will surpass the record recently set by the $922,500 Mike Trout card to become the most valuable basketball and most valuable modern card of all time."

The card's condition is graded at a 9.5/10, meaning it is a "gem mint," which further raises its value.

Bidding begins June 22.