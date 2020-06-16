Report: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige Set to Headline UFC Fight Night on July 15

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 16, 2020

Calvin Kattar celebrates a win over Shane Burgos during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, Saturday, January 20, 2018, in Boston. Kattar won via third-round TKO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The headliner for July 15's UFC Fight Night will be Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige, ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported on Monday night. 

The event will be held at Fight Island, a location built specifically by UFC president Dana White in Abu Dhabi.

Kattar last defeated Jeremy Stephens in a second-round knockout at UFC 249 on May 9, while Ige topped Edson Barboza in a third-round split decision at UFC Fight Night on May 16. The latter is riding a six-fight winning streak.

Kattar had won 10 consecutive fights before falling to Renato Moicano in a third-round unanimous decision in April 2018. Since then, the 32-year-old is 3-1.

This will be the first meeting for Ige and Kattar.

Fight Island will host four UFC events from July 11-25, including pay-per-view UFC 251 and three Fight Night cards.

