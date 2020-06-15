Nuggets HC Michael Malone Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

During an appearance on CBS4 in Denver (h/t Mike Singer of the Denver Post), Malone said he did not feel well after the NBA season was suspended on March 11 but was unable to get tested at the time.

"I only found out after the fact," Malone said. "I was able to get an antibody test, probably right around Memorial Day weekend. Not surprisingly, our team doctor called up and said, 'Listen, you've tested positive.'"

Singer noted the NBA has allowed teams to keep positive tests confidential since the season was suspended, especially since positive tests for players such as Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant made so many headlines in the initial aftermath of the hiatus.

The report also pointed out at least two people inside of Denver's organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's really interesting how some people on our team and our staff and our travel party got it," Malone said. "I like to say that I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt. I was able to survive, thank goodness."

Malone has been the head coach of the Nuggets since the 2015-16 season and has a 216-177 record. He helped lead them to the playoffs last season, which was their first postseason appearance since the 2012-13 campaign.

Denver has a 43-22 record, which is the third-best mark in the Western Conference.

It is well-positioned to challenge the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and other top teams in the conference if and when the season resumes in Orlando, Florida.