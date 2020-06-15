Eagles' Brandon Brooks Will Miss 2020 NFL Season with Torn Achilles Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks for the 2020 season.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn reported Brooks suffered a torn left Achilles tendon while working out at the Eagles' training center, the NovaCare Complex, on Monday. "I'm told Brooks knew the severity of the injury right away and was devastated," Gunn relayed. "He injured himself running on a practice field."

Brooks confirmed the injury on Twitter:

The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $56.4 million extension last November.

Brooks dislocated his shoulder in the 2019 regular-season finale, which caused him to miss Philly's 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round. He underwent shoulder surgery in January.

"You have lows with that, and for a couple days, it was like, damn, another injury, another rehab," Brooks told reporters at the time. "But in the grand scheme of things, it's like, well, I had an Achilles that was much worse, and people were telling me I wasn't going to come back and do what I did with the Achilles. So if I had to come back every offseason to have the same year I had this past year, I would do it."

Prior to Monday, Brooks had ruptured his Achilles during a playoff game in January 2019.

The Houston Texans selected Brooks in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. The Miami (Ohio) product departed Houston after four seasons and has been in Philadelphia since 2016. Brooks has started all 16 regular-season games in each of the last three seasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brooks' absence from the offensive line might motivate the Eagles to re-sign free-agent All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters, who has been in Philadelphia since 2009. Peters expressed he would be open to moving to guard in July 2019.