Ravens' Matthew Judon 'Pleased' to Get Franchise Tag, Open to Contract Extension

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon isn't sweating being designated with the franchise tag.

"I'm please to be tagged. I feel like only a few players get to go through this in their lifetime," he told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "As much as I want stability in the future, I'm proud of where I'm at and where I came. I'm a fifth-round draft pick out of Grand Valley State."

He added that a long-term extension with Baltimore wasn't out of the question.

"I think we have 30 more days to work out a long-term contract," he said. "... I'm happy to be a Raven. I want to stay here for as long as I play, but I understand that it's a business and they kind of have a bad/good problem to have. We have a lot of young talent."

