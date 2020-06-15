Rob Manfred Says He's 'Not Confident' MLB Will Have a 2020 Season

John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly is no longer sure there will be a 2020 baseball season of any kind.

ESPN Jeff Passan noted Manfred revealed as much to colleague Mike Greenberg on Monday as part of the network's "The Return of Sports" special. Manfred said he is "not confident" there will be a season "as long as there's no dialogue."

He added "that real risk is going to continue" with the owners and players union continuing their labor dispute about how the league will move forward with payments in a shortened season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passan noted the commissioner's comments stand in stark contrast to the ones he made to ESPN last week when he suggested "unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year."

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, the league informed the MLBPA on Monday there would be no season unless the union agreed to not explore potential legal options:

