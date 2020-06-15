Kendrick Perkins Says Kyrie Irving Is 'Causing Unnecessary Drama' in NBA Restart

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins doesn't think Kyrie Irving is being productive with his complaints about the NBA's restart.

"No one is listening to Kyrie," Perkins said Monday on The DA Show, via CBS Sports Radio. "The NBA is going to continue. All he's doing is causing unnecessary drama between the NBA brothers that we don't need right now. Him lashing out is just making news and making a whole bunch of noise for nothing because the NBA season is going to happen."

Irving led a call of about 80 players Friday calling on his peers to sit out the league's return to play in Orlando in July, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"I don't support going into Orlando," Irving told the players. "... Something smells a little fishy."

Irving was already out for the season with a shoulder injury, while his Brooklyn Nets remain longshots to contend for a title after going 30-34 before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there are still several players considering sitting out for a variety of reasons, including not wanting to take focus away from ongoing protests against racial injustice. Others are concerned about injury risk as well as the restrictions taking place in Orlando.

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon also said some players are "super interested" in sitting out the league's return, via Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports.

Despite the growing sentiment to sit out, Perkins said Irving is a "popular voice" but not a "powerful voice."

"Right now, all Kyrie is doing is just trying to throw a wrench in something, but he don't have the power to do so," the ESPN contributor added. "When you're powerful, you actually move the needle. Kyrie is not moving the needle. All he's doing is ruffling the feathers for no reason. The NBA is going to continue."

Irving is vice president of the players association, but other big-name players have shown their support for a resumed season, including Chris Paul, LeBron James and others.