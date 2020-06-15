Insiders: Bucks' Giannis 'Might Take a Wait-and-See Approach' to Future Contract

Bart Young/Getty Images

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks long term, insiders believe the coronavirus pandemic may lead to him taking a "wait-and-see" approach to signing an extension.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported the potential cap implications caused by lost revenue could lead to Antetokounmpo waiting rather than signing a supermax extension this offseason.

"I always have said: Ask me once he has to make a decision," an Eastern Conference scout said. "It all comes down to timing. So many things can change. If they win it all, if they come through this and do that? There's no way he's leaving."

The supermax would pay Antetokounmpo 35 percent of the salary cap, beginning in the 2021-22 season. No one knows how greatly the cap will be affected by the losses of revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The damage isn't likely to be seismic, because about 80 percent of the regular season had been played before games were halted and the league plans on playing its full postseason slate.

Much of the revenue fall will be from a loss of gate receipts from the remaining regular-season games and playoffs.

The matter will become more complicated and affect Antetokounmpo a greater amount if fans still aren't allowed to attend games during the 2020-21 season. With COVID cases increasing in several states that have reopened and fear of a second wave coming in the fall, it's impossible to tell what sports—and, thus, sports revenue—will look like in the summer of 2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A five-year supermax was expected to net Antetokounmpo around $250 million. It's likely that number will take a significant hit.

Working in the Bucks' favor is they are the only team that will be able to offer Antetokounmpo a contract that even approaches that number. Other teams will be bound to a maximum of four years and 30 percent of the salary cap in 2021.