Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson 'Scared' of Any Police Contact at This Point

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

As marches and rallies continue around the United States and the world in protest of police brutality and systemic racism, Golden State Warriors wing Juan Toscano-Anderson tweeted that he is scared of any contact with the police:

Toscano-Anderson, who is from Oakland, has been organizing "Walk In Unity" marches through the city.

"To do the protest, I was re-sparked by the George Floyd incident," he told Jason Dumas of KRON4.com. "It just brought out a lot of emotions that I have been suppressing for so long being a young minority, half-black, half-Mexican man."

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody after white officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Chavin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other officers on the scene—Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao—were charged with aiding and abetting.

A number of his teammates, including Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, joined Toscano-Anderson.

"When they take the time out of their day and come and support my community, to me that means the world," he said.

On another march, Marquese Chriss and Damion Lee joined him.

"No matter the color of your skin, where you're from, how much money you got—it doesn't matter," Toscano-Anderson said at one of the marches, per Drew Shiller of NBC Sports. "We're all human beings. We're all here for the same purpose. Right now, it's about black people. But for humanity, there's people all over the world being oppressed. We're just trying to take a step in the right direction."