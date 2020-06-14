Jorge Masvidal Accuses Dana White of 'Strong Arming' UFC Contract Negotiations

Jorge Masvidal Accuses Dana White of 'Strong Arming' UFC Contract NegotiationsJune 14, 2020
Jorge Masvidal once again spoke about what he believes is an unequal power dynamic when it comes to UFC's contract structure.
On June 7, Masvidal said the company uses a "take it or leave it" approach to negotiations, and then a fighter remains on shaky footing even after signing a new contract:
Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter
I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it.
He echoed those thoughts Sunday, saying UFC President Dana White was "strong arming" during the negotiating process:
Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter
I already explained why I signed a new deal. It’s either take it or leave it and not get paid. I would’ve signed another deal if it was done in good faith. He called me night before he wants to announce and tell me take or it leave it. That’s not negotiating that’s strong arming
