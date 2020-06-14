Jorge Masvidal Accuses Dana White of 'Strong Arming' UFC Contract Negotiations

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 16: UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal interacts with the media during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day at UFC APEX on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal once again spoke about what he believes is an unequal power dynamic when it comes to UFC's contract structure.  

On June 7, Masvidal said the company uses a "take it or leave it" approach to negotiations, and then a fighter remains on shaky footing even after signing a new contract:

He echoed those thoughts Sunday, saying UFC President Dana White was "strong arming" during the negotiating process:

         

