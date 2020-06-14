WWE Backlash 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The first match on the main show featured Bayley and Banks defending the women’s tag titles against The IIconics and the team of Bliss and Cross.

Billie Kay, Cross and Bayley began for their teams. Cross' unorthodox offense allowed her to get the better of the other two Superstars until she was able to tag in The Goddess.

Banks, Bliss and Peyton Royce each tagged in to give their partners a chance to rest. At one point, all six women ended up brawling at the same time.

Bliss may have been the smallest competitor but when she got the hot tag from Cross, she ended up dominating the other four Superstars.

After The Goddess hit Royce with Twisted Bliss, Banks ran in and rolled Bliss up to steal the win and retain the titles.

Grade: B-

Analysis

Triple threat tag teams matches can be tricky sometimes. There are a lot of moving parts to keep track of and it can sometimes lead to an awkward match.

Thankfully, this was not one of those occasions. The match progressed in a fun and logical way. It never felt like there was too much going on at one point, which is always a risk with more than two teams.

Even Fatal 4-Way tag bouts can be easier to manage because only two people are legal at the same time. Triple threats usually have three people in the ring at once, but everybody contributed to make sure this one went smoothly.

Royce and Bliss were definitely standouts in this match, but everybody came out of this looking good. The women's tag team division has potential if WWE keeps pushing it.