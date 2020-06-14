WWE Backlash 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Backlash 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 14, 2020
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever)
- Asuka vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women's Championship)
- Apollo Crews vs. Andrade (United States Championship)
- Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
- Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison (Universal Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)
- Banks and Bayley vs. The IIconics vs. Bliss and Cross (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders (Raw Tag Team Championship)
WWE Backlash returned to the pay-per-view lineup this year after being left out in 2019. As one of WWE's longest-running events, it is an important part of the company's history.
Sunday's show featured the men and women of WWE operating at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida once again due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with more states beginning to ease lockdown restrictions, WWE could have fans back sooner rather than later.
Let's take a look at everything that happened at the PPV.
Apollo Crews vs. Andrade (US Title)
Kevin Owens joined the commentary team to make sure Angel Garza and Zelina Vega did not interfere in Crews vs. Andrade.
The challenger took control early by using an illegal chokehold over the top rope until the ref forced him to break. As the fight spilled to the ringside area, Crews hit a back-body drop onto the metal ramp.
The United States champion followed up with a moonsault from the apron. They traded control several times over the next few minutes to make this a competitive contest.
A slingshot DDT brought El Idolo close to winning at one point. Garza tried to distract the champion, but Owens took him down. This allowed Crews to hit a spinning powerbomb for the pin and the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
As expected, Crews and Andrade delivered a great match. Their technical precision was on point and their high-flying moves looked great.
Owens being the equalizer helped keep the match fair, but it also opens up the possibility that he will request a title shot for helping Crews retain his belt.
Garza and Andrade won't be together much longer if El Idolo blames him for failing to provide a proper distraction.
Bayley and Banks vs. Bliss and Cross vs. IIconics (Women's Tag Titles)
The first match on the main show featured Bayley and Banks defending the women’s tag titles against The IIconics and the team of Bliss and Cross.
Billie Kay, Cross and Bayley began for their teams. Cross' unorthodox offense allowed her to get the better of the other two Superstars until she was able to tag in The Goddess.
Banks, Bliss and Peyton Royce each tagged in to give their partners a chance to rest. At one point, all six women ended up brawling at the same time.
Bliss may have been the smallest competitor but when she got the hot tag from Cross, she ended up dominating the other four Superstars.
After The Goddess hit Royce with Twisted Bliss, Banks ran in and rolled Bliss up to steal the win and retain the titles.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Triple threat tag teams matches can be tricky sometimes. There are a lot of moving parts to keep track of and it can sometimes lead to an awkward match.
Thankfully, this was not one of those occasions. The match progressed in a fun and logical way. It never felt like there was too much going on at one point, which is always a risk with more than two teams.
Even Fatal 4-Way tag bouts can be easier to manage because only two people are legal at the same time. Triple threats usually have three people in the ring at once, but everybody contributed to make sure this one went smoothly.
Royce and Bliss were definitely standouts in this match, but everybody came out of this looking good. The women's tag team division has potential if WWE keeps pushing it.
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
They locked up and Sheamus took Hardy down right away. He pushed Hardy's face to the mat and scraped off some of his face paint.
The Celtic Warrior was clearly looking for revenge after The Charismatic Enigma threw urine in his face on SmackDown. He taunted Hardy as he beat him down in the corner.
The high-flyer began to focus on Sheamus' leg to combat his Brogue Kick. They took the fight out of the ring so Hardy could hit a dive from the steel steps.
He considered using the steps as a weapon but the ref talked him out of it. Sheamus punished him with a flurry of elbow strikes to the back of the neck.
Hardy began to rally but Sheamus prevented him from hitting the Swanton Bomb. They botched a move late in the match and Hardy almost took a header right into the mat.
The Charismatic Enigma hit the Twist of Fate and a Swanton, but The Celtic Warrior saved himself with a foot on the rope. Sheamus came back with two Brogue Kicks to get the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
The storyline leading to this match has been questionable at best. Even if Hardy signed off on it, many fans feel using his real issues with drugs and alcohol in a feud is a bad decision.
The buildup was odd, but the match itself was decent. Both men used the things that brought them to the table like Sheamus' power and Hardy's agility.
The only real criticism one could levy against this bout was how predictable it was. You could almost see which moves were coming from a mile away. A lot of matches are like that, so it didn't keep this one from being enjoyable. There were a few sloppy moments but not enough to ruin it.
Having Sheamus win was an odd choice unless it leads to a reveal that somebody else was responsible for framing Hardy a few weeks ago.