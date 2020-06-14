DeAndre Hopkins Says Drivers with Confederate Flags Are the 'Real Clemson'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Associated Press

NFL star DeAndre Hopkins wasn't surprised by the heavy presence of Confederate flags in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday:

The video was taken before an on-campus protest Saturday that called for racial equality, which was led by student-athletes. According to Conor Hughes of the Greenville News, about 3,000 people took part.

Hopkins—a South Carolina native who went to nearby D.W. Daniel High School and spent three years at Clemson—posted about the event on social media:

There have been worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality since George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed after white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. 

Hopkins has used his platform to speak up about these issues, especially on social media. The All-Pro receiver also took part in a video with other high-profile players sending a message to the NFL to condemn racism.

On Wednesday, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag at events, saying it "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans."

