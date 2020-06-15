Top Rank Boxing 2020: Pedraza vs. LesPierre Card Odds, Schedule, Live Stream

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Top Rank continues to fill the schedule as boxing returns from its hiatus due to the coronavirus, including several notable matchups on June 18.

A battle between Jose "Sniper" Pedraza and Mikkel LesPierre headlines a card taking place Thursday from MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. It's one of three events hosted by Top Rank taking place during the week, with matches also held on Tuesday and Saturday, per an official release.



Here is what you need to know about Thursday's bouts, which will be available to watch on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) beginning at 8 p.m. ET, with live stream viewing on ESPN+.

Fight Card

Jose Pedraza (26-3) vs. Mikkel LesPierre (22-1-1); Super Lightweight - 10 Rounds

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Josec Ruiz (21-3-3) vs. Gabriel Flores Jr. (17-0); Lightweight - 10 Rounds

David Kaminsky (6-0) vs. Clay Collard (6-2-3); Super Middleweight - 6 Rounds

Frevian Gonzalez (2-0) vs. TBA; Super Featherweight - 4 Rounds

Victor Rodriguez (2-0) vs. Justin Horsley (0-1); Super Lightweight - 4 Rounds

Full information available at TopRank.com



Odds (via Oddschecker)

Jose Pedraza (-900, $900 bet wins $100), Mikkel LesPierre (+550, $100 bet wins $550)

Gabriel Flores Jr. (-5000), Josec Ruiz (+1200)

Preview

Edward Diller/Getty Images

The main event features the two most accomplished fighters on the card, each trying to get back into title contention.

Jose Pedraza has already won multiple belts in his career, winning the IBF and IBO super featherweight titles before winning the WBO lightweight championship in 2018. Things have gone downhill since then, however, losing two of his last three fights. He suffered losses to Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jose Zepeda, both by unanimous decision.

The Puerto Rican is no longer listed in the divisional rankings and needs a big win to get back on the radar.

It won't be an easy battle against Mikkel LesPierre, whose only loss as a professional came in a title fight against Maurice Hooker.

The 35-year-old has stayed hungry, training outside amid closures due to the coronavirus:

He's also confident about the upcoming matchup.

"Jose Pedraza is a good fighter and a former world champion, but I feel that I have the tools to beat him," he said, per BoxingScene. "It will be a great fight and an opportunity for me to take my career to the next level."

A loss for either boxer could be devastating for their careers.

The co-feature comes on the other end of the spectrum, with Gabriel Flores Jr. just getting started on what could be an exciting career. The 20-year-old already has a 17-0 record and is coming off an impressive victory over Matt Conway, also in Las Vegas.

The California native is now the heavy favorite against Josec Ruiz Thursday as he tries to continue the fast start to his career.

David Kaminsky, 19, is another exciting young prospect who will hope to live up to expectations with a bout against Clay Collard.