Dana White Addresses Rumors That Texas Shooter Is a UFC Fighter

UFC President Dana White is "hoping" the man who shot eight people in San Antonio isn't a UFC fighter as claimed.

After a person was denied entry to a bar Friday night because he and his group were too intoxicated, he told the bouncer his supposed credentials.

"Don't you know who I am? I'm a UFC fighter from California," he said, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, via Faith Karimi of CNN.com.

The person later opened fire in the bar and shot eight people.

White was asked about the situation Saturday night after UFC on ESPN 10 (warning: NSFW language):

"If you don't think that I heard about that one at 7 a.m. this morning. You know what I mean? I hope it's not true," White said (h/t MMA Junkie). "But I hear that all the time. You know how many bald guys in this town walk around and say they're me. It's mind boggling. If I told you some of these stories, you wouldn't believe it. I'm hoping that is the case."

Police are still searching for the shooter, and there is currently no proof he competes for UFC.

There were no fatalities from the incident, and the eight injured people are in stable condition.