Dave Chappelle Defends LeBron James, Rips Laura Ingraham in '8:46' Video

Owen Sweeney/Associated Press

Dave Chappelle spoke candidly about racial injustice during his recently released special 8:46 and even discussed the treatment of LeBron James.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham previously said LeBron should "shut up and dribble" instead of voicing his political opinions, but Chappelle noted the NBA star's impressive path off the court (warning: NSFW language. Discussion of LeBron starts at 14:51):

"Let me tell you something about LeBron," the comedian said (h/t Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated). "This n---- was on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was 17 years old and exceeded every expectation that they had for him. This business is treacherous. This is a good guy, LeBron. He's a family man and this, that and the other. He didn't let anyone down. Came back to Ohio, won us a championship, and was like, 'I'm gonna move to L.A.,' and everyone in Ohio was like, n---- we understand."

Chappelle lives in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where the special was filmed.

Ingraham's comments resurfaced earlier this month when they were compared with her thoughts on Drew Brees, which James shared on Twitter:

Chappelle also called out Ingraham on his special.

The comedian centered most of 8:46 around the death of George Floyd and the ongoing protests against racial injustice. The title refers to the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed black man. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He also mentioned the death of Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on the same day as the Grammys. Chappelle said he didn't attend to collect his award because he was heartbroken.