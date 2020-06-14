NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Stock for Anthony Edwards & More Based on Expert Mocks

James Crisp/Associated Press

Though nothing is quite set in stone, we finally have a tentative date for the 2020 NBA Draft. Under the league's revised schedule, the annual selection process is set to take place on October 15 at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

This means that we're roughly four months away from learning which player will be the first pick in 2020. Right now, that's a complete unknown, as there is not a consensus top prospect in this draft class. Much will hinge on the draft lottery which is tentatively scheduled for August 25. Individual team preferences will likely determine the selection order at the top of Round 1.

While it's impossible to know exactly which prospects teams have their sights set on, expert mock drafts are a good way to gauge the direction a prospect's stock is headed.

Here, we'll do exactly that by digging into recent mocks from CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo and a joint mock from NBC Sports' Rob Dauster and Pro Basketball Talk's Kurt Helin.

Let's check out the latest trends.

Anthony Edwards a Lock for the Top Three?

Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards might not be a completely polished prospect, but his upside and defensive prowess have teams interested in taking him early. According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Edwards is the preferred prospect of the Golden State Warriors, should the win the draft lottery:

"Sources have indicated to The Chronicle that if the Warriors land the No. 1 pick and decide not to trade down, they'll likely take Georgia guard Anthony Edwards. If Golden State lands anywhere between Nos. 2 and No. 5, they'll strongly consider Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn's Isaac Okoro and Israel's Deni Avdija, among others."

In Boone's mock, the Warriors do indeed end up with the top pick and Edwards. Woo also has Edwards going No. 1 overall, though to the Atlanta Hawks. Woo points to the idea of Edwards staying in Georgia and pairing with budding superstar Trae Young.

"The local aspect here is gravy, and the potential of a Young-Edwards backcourt might be tough to walk away from," Woo wrote. "Playing off of a passer like Young would be an ideal early-career situation for Edwards."

Dauster and Helin have the Warriors taking Memphis center James Wiseman with the top pick. They do, however, have Edwards going second overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Edwards might not be the preferred prospect for every team, his draft stock seems to be rising enough to make him a borderline lock to be a lottery pick.

What About the Warriors and Wiseman?

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Wiseman may also be a likely lottery pick—at least, if the Warriors are indeed interested in him. Like Dauster and Helin, Woo has Golden State taking the Memphis big man, though at No. 2.

"If they keep the pick and Edwards is off the board, Wiseman becomes a viable option here, given he plays a position of dire need and at least has the elite physical profile to fit in and help in some capacity right away," Woo wrote.

According to Letourneau, though, Golden State is not interested in either Wiseman or NBL point guard LaMelo Ball.

"I think they'd only take one of those two if they were trading down in the draft and taking them for another team," a source told Letourneau.

If Edwards is off the board before Golden State makes its pick, there's a strong chance that the Warriors push to trade out of that spot. According to Letourneau, they're higher on Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton than Ball when it comes to point guards.

Ball Isn't a Lottery Lock

While Ball might not be the top point guard on Golden State's board, this doesn't necessarily mean that his stock is falling. That's one team's reported opinion and it is likely based on scheme fit. Plenty of franchises will be happy to add Ball to their rosters.

Of the three mocks here, only the one by Dauster and Helin has Ball falling outside the top four. Boone and Woo have him going second and third, respectively. Dauster and Helin have him landing with the Detroit Pistons at five and admit that there is reason for teams to be cautious about Lonzo's younger brother:

"He has a reputation, fairly or unfairly, of being a lazy defender with a lacking work ethic. Teams picking at the top of the draft will have to do their due diligence. He may have a high ceiling, but there’s also some bust potential at play. If it all works out, he could end up being the second-coming of Luka Doncic."

Some teams may determine that the potential baggage outweighs Ball's upside. It's possible that enough of them do to keep him out of the lottery range—though it's highly unlikely that he falls much farther than that.