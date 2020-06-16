NBA Star Duos Who Need Help Before It's Too Late

0 of 5

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The NBA is due for another seismic shift in the summer of 2021. With numerous All-Stars set to reach free agency in the next year, teams around the league may see their windows of contention narrow or slam shut.

But there's still some time to acquire new players and provide the best possible situations for their stars before they leave or age out of their prime years.

We're looking at a few teams that may have franchise-altering decisions coming up. Whether it's dependence on internal growth from young players or expectations of a major trade or free-agency signing, all of these clubs could benefit from changing scenery around their star duos.

In addition, title windows are shorter than ever in this day and age, so if management doesn't like what it sees from its main stars, then those players should not only be prepared for a trade. They should expect one.

Such is NBA life in 2020.