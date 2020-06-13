CSU Football Player Allegedly Held at Gunpoint by Man Assuming He Was in Antifa

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

An unnamed Colorado State football player was allegedly held at gunpoint Thursday by a Colorado man who thought he was a member of the anti-fascist Antifa movement.

Kevin Vaughan of KUSA reported Friday the Rams player and another man, who were both going door-to-door for a roofing company after a recent storm, were allegedly held up by Scott Gudmundsen, who was arrested at the scene with two guns that were seized for evidence.

The player was described as a "man of colour" by the school in an official statement.

