CSU Football Player Allegedly Held at Gunpoint by Man Assuming He Was in Antifa

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2020

A Colorado State helmet rests on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Andres Leighton/Associated Press

An unnamed Colorado State football player was allegedly held at gunpoint Thursday by a Colorado man who thought he was a member of the anti-fascist Antifa movement.

Kevin Vaughan of KUSA reported Friday the Rams player and another man, who were both going door-to-door for a roofing company after a recent storm, were allegedly held up by Scott Gudmundsen, who was arrested at the scene with two guns that were seized for evidence.

The player was described as a "man of colour" by the school in an official statement.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

