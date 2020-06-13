Iowa Safety Jack Koerner Hospitalized After Injury in Watercraft Accident

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 13, 2020

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner during an NCAA football game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
Justin Hayworth/Associated Press

Iowa safety Jack Koerner was hospitalized after suffering injuries in a boating accident on Friday night. 

Per an official statement from Iowa (h/t Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley), Koerner suffered "non-life threatening injuries" in a "watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m."

According to Andrew Havranek of KY3, Koerner was on a Seadoo jet ski with another person when it crashed into a boat. 

Havranek added that Koerner was listed as being in serious condition, but the extent of his injuries isn't known at this point. 

Koerner is entering his junior season with the Hawkeyes. The Iowa native was a walk-on in 2017 and redshirted his freshman year and played primarily on special teams in 2018. 

As a starting safety in 2019, Koerner finished second on the team with 81 total tackles and third with five pass breakups. Head coach Kirk Ferentz announced in November that Koerner had been awarded a scholarship.  

