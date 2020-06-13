NBA Draft 2020: Predictions, Best Team Fits for Anthony Edwards, Wing Prospects

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The NBA might be witnessing a revolution of the point guard position and expanding the possibilities at the center spot, but a dominant, two-way wing arguably remains the most unstoppable force in basketball.

In a league that increasingly asks its players to do more, superstar wings stand alone for their do-everything skills. The best of the best have handles, jump shots and the explosiveness to finish at the rim, plus enough quickness to defend on the perimeter and the strength to battle bigs underneath.

It's tough to tell if this draft can produce an elite talent along the wing—or at any other spot—but we'll examine the best it has to offer at the position and the best landing spots for those players below.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

4. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

5. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

8. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

10. Phoenix Suns: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

18. Dallas Mavericks: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Utah Jazz: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado

28. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

Best Team Fits for Top Wing Prospects



Anthony Edwards: Golden State Warriors

To be fair, it's easy to talk up the Warriors as the ideal fit for virtually any prospect. They aren't a typical lottery team by any stretch of the imagination—this will be the first time they aren't in the championship round since 2014—and they have enough talent where they don't have to rush any rookie into more than they can handle.

Edwards isn't a 6'5", 225-pound blank canvass, but his skills are rough around the edges. His shot selection and decision-making both led to underwhelming shooting (40.2/29.4/77.2) and playmaking (2.8 assists against 2.7 turnovers) marks. Despite having massive potential on defense, he's an inconsistent source of disruption at that end.

Going to Golden State would allow him to focus on specific developmental areas one step at a time. If he bought into a defense-first role and was OK subsisting on offense with spot-up threes, off-ball cuts and transition chances, he could be an ideal role player while fortifying his launching pad for potential future stardom. The established culture should allow for a smooth transition and increase his awareness.

Edwards could post bigger numbers elsewhere, but landing in the Bay would give him the best possible shot at basketball success.

Isaac Okoro: Chicago Bulls

Lottery teams typically ask a ton from their rookies on the offensive end, but the Bulls could be an exception.

While they were only 26th in scoring and 29th in efficiency, they might have the flamethrowers to rocket past those rankings in the near future (perhaps under a new head coach). Zach LaVine already posts All-Star numbers on offense (25.5 points, 4.2 assists), and Coby White was starting to late in the year (26.1 points, 4.4 assists his final nine outings). Lauri Markkanen probably should since he's a 7-footer who can shoot, post-up and handle.

All those players can help take the heat off of Okoro, who doesn't have the offensive skills of a typical lottery prospect. He can finish at the rim and helps keep the ball moving, but he's not a shooter (28.6 percent from three, 67.4 from the free-throw line). He is, however, a potentially brilliant defender at the next level.

"His defensive potential has always stood out with strength to guard bigs, foot speed around the perimeter and level of focus throughout shot clocks," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "He'll eventually be the player NBA coaches use to guard opponents' top scoring wings."

Chicago grew painfully thin along the wings this season, and it might not have a long-term answer there. Otto Porter Jr. only has next year's player option left on his contract, and Chandler Hutchison hasn't shown much through his first two seasons. Okoro could fill that void as the defensive menace LaVine and White need alongside them.

Devin Vassell: Washington Wizards

Vassell is the rare prospect who shines both for his floor and his ceiling. That makes him an ideal get for a Wizards team that will try to compete with Bradley Beal and John Wall next season, but also could require an extensive rebuild sooner than later.

Vassell perhaps offers the best three-and-D package in this class, which is where his immediate impact ability comes from. He shot 41.9 percent from three during his first season at Florida State, nearly doubled his volume as a sophomore (62 attempts to 106) and hit 41.5 percent outside. Defensively, he flashed as both an elite team defender and an individual, on-ball stopper.

"He can fit in any role," FSU assistant coach Stan Jones told NBA.com's Chris Dortch. "He might not be among the top three core guys on a team, but he could be a fourth or fifth guy. Like a Danny Green, who was in San Antonio and Toronto and has stayed in the league a long time."

If Wall returns to All-Star form, and Beal keeps progressing as an elite offensive talent, Vassell can thrive in a complementary role. But if he shows he's capable of more—he's growing as an off-the-bounce creator and secondary passer—Washington has room for his emergence as a star wing.