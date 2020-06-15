Ranking Every 70-Plus-Point NBA Game of All Time

0 of 11

Editor's Note: This is Part 2 of a two-part miniseries celebrating the NBA's greatest individual scoring outputs of all time. Check out Part 1, ranking the top 60-point performances.

A 70-point game is a rarity. Only six players in the history of the league have scored 70 points or more, with Wilt Chamberlain accounting for six of the 11 total scoring outbursts.

Not all 70-point games are created equally, of course.

Efficiency matters, as does contributing to the box score in other areas. The significance of the game matters as well.

For this list, all 11 70-plus-point games have been ranked based on the following:

Box Score Rank: Scoring is great, but contributing in other areas is important too.

Efficiency Rank: Scoring 70-plus points on 60 percent shooting is far more impressive than on 40 percent.

Significance Rank: Why was this game important? Opponents, records and history were all considered.

Average Rank: Average score from all three rankings. The lower the number, the better. If there's a tie between average ranks, the total number of points scored will serve as the tie-breaker.