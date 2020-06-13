NBA Reportedly 'Wary' of Pushing 2020-21 Season Back Because of Tokyo Olympics

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA is reportedly "wary" of any further delay to the 2020-21 season, which is slated to begin in December after the shortened 2019-20 campaign ends in October amid the coronavirus pandemic, because the schedule could then overlap with the 2021 Summer Olympics.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the update Friday, noting the current calendar features "little to no wiggle room" in order to finish both seasons while also keeping star players available for the Tokyo Games.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: LBJ Wants to Play in Orlando

    LeBron believes resuming the season will not affect his ability to inspire ‘meaningful change in society’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LBJ Wants to Play in Orlando

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyrie Rips NBA Restart on Call

    'I don’t support going ... I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls--t. Something smells a little fishy'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie Rips NBA Restart on Call

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    What Happens If Players Refuse to Play?

    @EricPincus details the serious domino effect that could happen if players decide not to play in Orlando 😬⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Happens If Players Refuse to Play?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Stars Hesitant on Restart

    Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard among players who spoke about possibly sitting out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Stars Hesitant on Restart

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report