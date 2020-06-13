NBA Reportedly 'Wary' of Pushing 2020-21 Season Back Because of Tokyo Olympics

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA is reportedly "wary" of any further delay to the 2020-21 season, which is slated to begin in December after the shortened 2019-20 campaign ends in October amid the coronavirus pandemic, because the schedule could then overlap with the 2021 Summer Olympics.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the update Friday, noting the current calendar features "little to no wiggle room" in order to finish both seasons while also keeping star players available for the Tokyo Games.

