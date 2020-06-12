Conflicting Reports Surround Rules for Disney Employees in NBA Restart Bubble

John Raoux/Associated Press

Disney employees reportedly won't be required to follow the same protocols as NBA players in the league's effort to restart its 2019-20 season at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Clinton, president of Disney's United Here Local 362 union, told NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh it's "unlikely" the workers will be subject to daily testing and other quarantine measures.

"This isn't a bubble. This is a mesh hat," an NBA executive told Haberstroh.

Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith received statements from Disney World sources in response to the report:

"So...there isn't a bubble," New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick wrote on Twitter in response to Haberstroh's report.

Utah Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles commented as well:

The Pelicans and Jazz are among the 22 NBA teams scheduled to congregate at Disney World for an eight-game finish to the shortened regular season. The No. 8 and No. 9 seeds in each conference may then compete in a play-in tournament to determine the final playoff teams, followed by a standard postseason as part of the league's restart plans.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday some NBA players are hesitant to take part in the plan for a variety of reasons, including an estimated seven-week period where their families couldn't visit and the ongoing social injustice protests around the country along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In turn, the NBA and the players association are working toward a plan that would "allow players to stay home without consequences," per Wojnarowski.

The league provided further details about its provisional schedule Friday. Teams will begin individual workouts at team facilities July 1 before traveling to Disney the following week.

Play is slated to resume July 30, followed by the possible play-in tournaments Aug. 15 and 16. The playoffs would then start Aug. 17.

The latest potential end date for the 2020 NBA Finals is Oct. 13.

All of those dates are "considered tentative until the health protocols are done and agreements with Disney are signed," per the Associated Press.

The NBA season was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.