2020 NBA Mock Draft: Breaking Down Best Fits for Knicks, Warriors, Lottery Teams

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Eight NBA teams have over four months to break down the best prospects in the 2020 NBA draft.

The Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks were among the teams that had their seasons come to an end once the NBA announced its return-to-play plan.

With the NBA draft set for October 15, the eight-worst squads have more than enough time to assess which players are the best fits for their respective systems.

Golden State may have the luxury of taking the best player in the draft class, if it wins the draft lottery.

Steve Kerr's team is tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves for the best odds to win the lottery, and if it does, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball could be added to a potential 2021 playoff team.

2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Lonzo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

24. Utah Jazz: Jalen Smith, PF/C. Maryland

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

28. Toronto Raptors: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

Best Fits For Lottery Teams

Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Each of the top three prospects would be an intriguing fit in Golden State's system, but Edwards' scoring prowess may suit the Western Conference side best.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Edwards is the likely choice if the Warriors win the lottery.

Although Edwards is not the consensus top prospect, he is widely considered as a top-two pick.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, CBS Sports' Kyle Boone and NBC Sports' Rob Dauster all have Edwards off the board in the first two selections.

Edwards would be more suited to fit Golden State's system as a shooter than James Wiseman.

The Georgia product would be allowed to develop his shot behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins before emerging as a top contributor.

An argument can be that Golden State would benefit from Wiseman's presence down low, or Ball's distribution skills to take Curry and Thompson off the ball, but adding a young scorer may benefit their playoff quest most in a crowded Western Conference.

New York: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

The Knicks enter the offseason in the opposite position as the Warriors.

After whiffing on big-name free agents last summer, the Knicks are not positioned to make a playoff run in the Eastern Conference.

The best-case scenario to hope for is a boost into the top three, but if that does not happen, the Knicks should target one of the top point guards.

Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton is one of the best distributors in the draft class, and he does not come with many questions about his game, like Killian Hayes and Cole Anthony may.

Boone outlined why Haliburton would be a solid fit with New York at No. 6: "The Knicks need a point guard, else they'll be stuck in lottery purgatory forever. And so here they grab one in Tyrese Haliburton, a tall, slender lead guard whose game centers on efficiency as a passer, scorer and defender."

Combining Haliburton with RJ Barrett would give the Knicks a decent young foundation to build around.

It may still be hard for the Knicks to attract top free agents, but selecting a point guard would at least create some positive momentum entering the 2020-21 campaign.

Detroit: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

The Detroit Pistons could enter next season with a frontcourt trio of Christian Wood, Blake Griffin and Obi Toppin.

The National Player of the Year in college basketball could be a terrific complement to one of the league's top breakout stars and one of its most polished players.

Wasserman pointed out that Toppin is turning into one of the "surest bets" in the lottery: "Teams have started to view Obi Toppin as one of the draft's surest bets. They'll overlook his defensive question marks for his offensive floor and ceiling in this particular draft that lacks star power and certainty."

Toppin improved in every offensive category while leading Dayton to an undefeated record in the Atlantic 10.

The offensive development combined with the experience that comes with being one of the draft's oldest prospects could allow him to make an immediate impact alongside Wood and Griffin.

If his progress continues during the 2020-21 season, the Pistons may combine Wood and Toppin down low for an extended period and use the money freed up from not re-signing Griffin in 2022 to bolster their backcourt.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

