Houston Suspends Voluntary Workouts After 6 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press

The University of Houston has suspended all voluntary workouts after six athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Per an official release from the school, the suspension is effective immediately and all six players who tested positive were symptomatic and are now in isolation:

Houston student-athletes were allowed back on campus for voluntary workouts starting on June 1.

"The health of our student-athletes and staff will continue to be our top priority as we implement this phased approach," athletic director Chris Pezman told Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle on May 30.

Per Duarte, the university did not test athletes who took part in workouts unless they were experiencing symptoms.

The University of Houston announced on March 12 it was suspending classes on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students returned to class, either online or in an alternate format, on March 23, but athletic activities remained suspended.

The NCAA Division I Council voted on May 20 to allow voluntary on-campus workouts for student-athletes in football and men's and women's basketball effective June 1.