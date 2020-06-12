Report: NBA Outlines Workout Dates, COVID-19 Testing Window, Timeframe to Arrive

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA reportedly fleshed out its return-to-play plan Friday by setting dates for when teams will report to Orlando, Florida, when they will be tested for coronavirus, when their workouts will be held and when actual games will be played.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, players, coaches and essential team personnel will be tested for COVID-19 from June 23-30.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that players who are outside the United States must report to their team's market by June 15, while all other players must report by June 22.

Wojnarowski also reported that training camp will take place in Orlando from July 9-29 and will include three intersquad scrimmages before the season officially resumes on July 30.

The NBA's plan to resume the season will see 22 teams make the trip to Orlando. The top eight seeds in each conference, as well as six additional teams—one from the Eastern Conference and five from the Western Conference—will be involved.

Each team will play eight more regular-season games to determine playoff seeding. Once the regular season is over, a play-in tournament will be held for the eighth seed in each conference provided the ninth-place team is within at least four games of eighth.

Under that scenario, the eighth-place team would have to win one game to make the playoffs, while the ninth-place team would have to beat the No. 8 seed twice to qualify for the postseason.

Charania tweeted a rundown of when the regular-season games, play-in tournaments and playoff series are scheduled to be played:

Included in the rundown is the date on which family members and guests of NBA players and coaches who are still competing at that time can join their loved ones in Orlando.

Since training camp in Orlando begins July 9, that means players and coaches will have to be away from their families for nearly two months.

The fact that the NBA Finals are set to end on Oct. 13 creates a difficult situation for the start of the 2020-21 campaign since the season usually begins in late October.

Wojnarowski reported that the NBA is tentatively planning to start the 2020-21 season on Dec. 1, but Charania later reported that the NBPA told its players that a Dec. 1 start date is "unlikely."

The NBA seems to have a solid plan in place to finish the 2019-20 season, but there is still plenty up in the air as it relates to 2020-21.