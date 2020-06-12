Ex-Wake Forest WR Matt James Named 1st Black Lead on ABC's 'The Bachelor'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Former Wake Forest wide receiver Matt James was announced Friday as the first black star of ABC's dating show, The Bachelor.

James played for the Demon Deacons from 2011 through 2014.

Rachel Lindsay, the first black star of The Bachelorette, told AfterBuzz TV last week she was prepared to cut ties with the ABC franchise if it didn't choose a black star for The Bachelor.

Her comments came amid worldwide protests against racial injustice after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed while in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

ABC executive Rob Mills told Elizabeth Wagmeister of Variety that James' selection wasn't made because of Lindsay's comments or the country's current equality movement:

"It wasn't a response to that. We could have made this announcement earlier or later. Certainly no one is blind to what is happening in the world, so hopefully this announcement serves as a bit of optimism during a time that we can really use this. But I don't want this to look like we're patting ourselves on the back or taking a victory lap. We don't want this, in any way, to seem like a cure-all and seem like, 'Hey! Look what we did here!' We know this is a few grains of sand in a very big hourglass. It's taken a while to get where we are and we will continue to go further, and I acknowledge it may not be enough. In the last few years, I believe it's gotten better and with the announcement of Matt, I hope it keeps getting better. We are very excited about Matt."

The 28-year-old discussed being selected on Good Morning America:

He'll headline the 25th season of The Bachelor, which debuted in 2002. Producers are hoping the season can debut in January.

James, a 6'5", 220-pound North Carolina native, made 48 catches for 458 yards in four seasons at Wake.