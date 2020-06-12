Listen: Damian Lillard Releases New 'GOAT Spirit' Song Featuring Raphael Saadiq

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard released a new track, "GOAT Spirit," featuring R&B singer Raphael Saadiq on Thursday night.

Lillard posted the song on YouTube under his Dame D.O.L.L.A. stage name (some language NSFW):

The 29-year-old California native referenced Michael Jordan in the lyrics.

"I get in my truest form when I'm feeling spunky. Hit my line, I be coming through in the clutch like 23 in his prime and they couldn't touch Mike," Lillard raps.

Lillard also mentions Kim Kardashian, Kimbo Slice and his son, Damian Lillard Jr., in the song.

He appears to reference the Blazers' struggles before the 2019-20 NBA season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, as well.

"I took some L's in this season, but s--t I roll with it," he states.

Portland ranked ninth in the Western Conference with a 29-37 record when play stopped. The team's been included in the NBA's restart plans, however, so Lillard and Co. will have a chance to earn a playoff berth when play resumes at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Lillard has released several tracks on YouTube since 2016.