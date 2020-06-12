Listen: Damian Lillard Releases New 'GOAT Spirit' Song Featuring Raphael Saadiq

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 10: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game on March 10 , 2020 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard released a new track, "GOAT Spirit," featuring R&B singer Raphael Saadiq on Thursday night.

Lillard posted the song on YouTube under his Dame D.O.L.L.A. stage name (some language NSFW):

The 29-year-old California native referenced Michael Jordan in the lyrics.

"I get in my truest form when I'm feeling spunky. Hit my line, I be coming through in the clutch like 23 in his prime and they couldn't touch Mike," Lillard raps.

Lillard also mentions Kim Kardashian, Kimbo Slice and his son, Damian Lillard Jr., in the song.

He appears to reference the Blazers' struggles before the 2019-20 NBA season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, as well.

"I took some L's in this season, but s--t I roll with it," he states.

Portland ranked ninth in the Western Conference with a 29-37 record when play stopped. The team's been included in the NBA's restart plans, however, so Lillard and Co. will have a chance to earn a playoff berth when play resumes at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Lillard has released several tracks on YouTube since 2016.  

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Trail Blazers Playoff Prediction 🔮

    How the bracket could look and predictions for every series

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Trail Blazers Playoff Prediction 🔮

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Top Playoff Upsets Since 2000

    Ten times the underdog shocked us all

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Ranking Top Playoff Upsets Since 2000

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested for Alleged Stabbing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested for Alleged Stabbing

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonnie Walker IV Details Mental Health Journey Leading to Haircut

    Spurs guard details on IG growing out his hair was a coping mechanism after he was sexually abused as a child

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonnie Walker IV Details Mental Health Journey Leading to Haircut

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report