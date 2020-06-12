2020 MLB Draft Grades: Results and Scores for Each Team

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers stocked up on power hitters in the 2020 MLB draft to complement their impressive list of pitching prospects.

The American League Central side started the selection process by landing Spencer Torkelson at No. 1, and they continued to load up on college bats in the latter rounds.

Colorado had more variety from its opening selections, but it still came away from the draft with a solid haul of prospects.

However, not all franchises left the five-round event with praise heaped on their draft class because they picked players well above their projected slots and not choosing based off needs.

The full list of 160 picks from the five-round draft can be found at MLB.com.

MLB Draft Grades

Detroit: A+

The Tigers had an easy choice with Torkelson at No. 1 since he was widely viewed as the top power prospect in the draft class.

With the No. 38 pick, Detroit added more pop to its draft haul in the form of Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler.

The 21-year-old mashed five of his 12 college home runs in 13 games during the shortened 2020 season and was on track to record career bests in most offensive categories.

In the competitive balance part of the second round, the Tigers landed a solid left-handed bat in LSU's Daniel Cabrera, who had 22 home runs, 116 RBI and a .910 OPS over three seasons.

Baseball America's JJ Cooper came away impressed with the Tigers' first three picks, who all played in Power Five conferences:

The Tigers followed that up by taking Trei Cruz, the son of former MLB outfielder Jose Cruz Jr., who hit 16 home runs and 96 RBI in three years at Rice.

The influx of four consistent college bats provides more balance at the top of Detroit's minor-league system. Three of the top five and five of the top 10 prospects in its system before the draft were pitchers, with Casey Mize and Matt Manning at No. 1 and No. 2.

Now the Tigers have an opportunity to build their future core with those arms, No. 3 prospect and outfielder Hunter Greene and the players taken with their first four picks.

Colorado: A

Two of Colorado's top three prospects were chosen beneath their pre-draft rankings.

High school outfielder Zac Veen, who was expected to be a top-five pick, fell to the Rockies at No. 9 and will be the cornerstone of their draft class.

If he continues to develop his left-handed power, the 18-year-old could take advantage of playing at Coors Field for a long time.

The selection of Chris McMahon could be one of the top steals of the second round, as he was taken at No. 46 as the No. 29 prospect.

The 21-year-old was set to be part of one of the best collegiate pitching staffs at Miami, and he had a great start to the 2020 campaign with a 3-0 record, 1.05 ERA and 38 strikeouts.

MLB.com's Thomas Harding noted McMahon's delivery could be likened to that of Rockies hurler Jon Gray:

Colorado also got decent value with Compensatory Round A selection Drew Romo and third-round pick Sam Weatherly, but Veen and McMahon are the players who could make its draft class one of the best.

Texas: C-

Texas' draft strategy looks mystifying on the surface.

The Rangers took Justin Foscue 18 spots ahead of where he was ranked in the first round and second-round pick Evan Carter wasn't even on the radar of most experts.

Cooper noted that a good amount of MLB area scouts were taken aback by the 50th overall selection:

Texas tripled down on its strategy by taking Tekoah Roby, the No. 144 prospect, at No. 86.

The Rangers passed on Garrett Mitchell, Pete Crow-Armstrong and others in the first round to take a middle infielder who does not have a direct route to the majors with Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor occupying shortstop and second base, respectively.

J.T. Ginn in the second round and Casey Martin in the third round were among the other higher-ranked players the Rangers bypassed.

The argument made in Texas' favor is that its draft picks could have improved their respective stocks if a full season were played, but you could say that for a majority of players as well.

