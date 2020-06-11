Derrick Henry, Titans Have Had 'Positive' Contract Talks, GM Jon Robinson Says

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Thursday he's had positive calls with representatives for star running back Derrick Henry over the past two weeks, according to Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Derrick is an important part of what we do," Robinson added, per John Glennon of Sports Illustrated. "Just trying to find a spot where we all need to be and where we all want to be."

The Titans used the franchise tag on Henry for 2020, which will pay the running back $10.3 million on a one-year tender, per Spotrac.

The two sides have until July 15 to reach a deal on a multiyear extension or Henry could become a free agent in 2021.

Henry was as good as anyone in the NFL at his position last season, leading the league with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He totaled 896 rushing yards in the final six games of the regular season and then kept it up in the playoffs with 446 yards in three games.

The challenge will be locking Henry up on a long-term deal, although he has indicated his willingness to remain with the team.

"I want to stay with the Tennessee Titans," the 2016 second-round pick said at the Pro Bowl, via Jim Wyatt of the team's official site. "They are the ones that took a chance on me—31 teams passed on me on the draft and they selected me. I have a lot of love for Tennessee. I have a lot of love for everyone in that organization."

Tennessee has to make the deal worth it for both sides.

According Nick Shook of NFL.com, nine of the top 10 rushers from last season were on their rookie contracts, while the only exception— Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott—held out for an extension before the season. Long-term deals for running backs always come with a risk, especially with someone who had an NFL-high 303 carries in 2019.

The Titans also used their third-round pick on running back Darrynton Evans out of Appalachian State.

Both sides are clearly hoping for a deal, but there is no guarantee that they'll reach one.