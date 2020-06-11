Video: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Shows Off Cutting Ability in Workout Highlights

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Denver Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy still can't practice with his team, but the wideout is not just waiting around for facilities to open.

The 6'1", 193-pound Jeudy showcased his quickness and athleticism Thursday in a workout video posted to Twitter:

The No. 15 pick of the 2020 draft was a star at Alabama, totaling 2,478 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns over his final two years in college. He won the Biletnikoff Award in 2018 as the best receiver in the country.

Though the Broncos are excited about his future, the NFL offseason has been mostly virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from individual workouts, players aren't allowed to take part in any organized activities.

Jeudy showed he can still be productive on his own while putting the rest of the NFL on notice.