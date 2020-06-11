Eagles' DeSean Jackson Collaborates on Custom Cleats Honoring George Floyd

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson helped to create custom cleats honoring George Floyd, which he showed off on Instagram on Thursday.

"I'm making my mark, Regardless of the feedback," Jackson wrote in the caption. "I'm taking a stance on justice & using my platform to stand for what’s right !!"



The cleats were created by Marcus Rivero of Soles By Sir.

Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police when an officer knelt on his neck for a reported eight minutes and 46 seconds. Jackson referenced that time on his cleats.

The death has helped spur worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Jackson has used his platform to discuss his thoughts on the protests, especially on social media.

"Fighting injustice together as one is the only way to get real justice !! Let’s fight the fight !!" he wrote on Twitter last month.