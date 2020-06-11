Hornets' Miles Bridges Says He Thinks He Could Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is really tempting fate.

Michael Jordan told French newspaper L'Equipe in 2015 he thought he could beat any member of the Hornets in a game of one-on-one. The comment made the rounds again as ESPN aired The Last Dance, and it caught the attention of Bridges.

The 22-year-old waded into the conversation again Thursday, saying, "I think I could beat him," per the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell.

