Hornets' Miles Bridges Says He Thinks He Could Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1

Hornets' Miles Bridges Says He Thinks He Could Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1June 11, 2020
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is really tempting fate.
Michael Jordan told French newspaper L'Equipe in 2015 he thought he could beat any member of the Hornets in a game of one-on-one. The comment made the rounds again as ESPN aired The Last Dance, and it caught the attention of Bridges.
The 22-year-old waded into the conversation again Thursday, saying, "I think I could beat him," per the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: NBA to Expand Team Rosters for Orlando
League is planning to allow teams up to 17 players per roster in Orlando, previous limit was 15