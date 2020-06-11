Damian Lillard Heard Knicks Trade Rumors 'Years Ago'; Thought Deal Would Happen

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard apparently almost swapped the Rose City for the Big Apple at some point in the recent past. 

During an interview with Lillard, Vanity Fair's Lisa Robinson referenced her New York Knicks fandom and said she'd like to see the five-time All-Star play for the team.

"I thought I was headed there a few years ago; I was hearing trade rumors," Lillard said in response. "The Garden is my favorite place to play."

That marked the beginning and end of the Knicks discussion.

Lillard was likely referencing the months leading up to the 2018-19 season.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on First Take in July 2018 that Lillard wasn't looking to leave Portland but that he might have grown frustrated by the Blazers' inability to land major stars. Smith added that the point guard "would entertain going to the Lakers or the New York Knicks."

"Lillard had an understanding with the team's late owner, Paul Allen, that if a time came when the guard wanted out, the franchise would try to facilitate a move to his liking," Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote in November 2018. "Lillard hasn't made that request, and it's unclear if that verbal agreement still holds."

The speculation about his future largely subsided after he signed a four-year, $196 million supermax extension in June 2019. The new deal doesn't even kick in until the 2021-22 season, so he's poised to remain with the Blazers through his age-34 season.

Lillard's comments are yet another way to have fun at the Knicks' expense.

Despite calling one of the world's biggest media markets home, the franchise still struggles to draw top free agents or trade candidates. Team owner James Dolan famously said last March that he heard the Knicks were "going to have a very successful offseason when it comes to free agents," only to see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

But this probably isn't another example of the Knicks failing in spite of the built-in advantages they have.

Assuming the summer/fall of 2018 is the timeframe to which Lillard alluded, New York didn't have much in the way of valuable trade assets. Kristaps Porzingis wasn't dealt until January 2019, but he might not have been enough to convince the Blazers to part ways with their franchise cornerstone.

In addition, the fact that Lillard wound up re-signing with Portland would seemingly indicate he didn't push too hard behind the scenes for an exit.

