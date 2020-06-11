NBA Reportedly Moves Targeted Restart Date to July 30 Amid COVID-19

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

In a slight shift, the NBA is expected to resume its season July 30, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The league initially announced play in Orlando, Florida, would restart July 31. The 2019-20 season was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but 22 teams will return to action for eight regular-season games and an ensuing playoff.

The NBA Finals is set to run through Oct. 12 at the latest.

Other scheduled dates, including the NBA draft (Oct. 15) and the start of next season (Dec. 1), were based on the July 31 restart, but it's unknown if these will change as well.

It does provide slightly less time to finalize a plan for players and team personnel, which must account for medical risks amid COVID-19.

Wojnarowski previously reported a faction of NBA players was concerned about the format and wanted the option to stay home without consequences. Players are expected to report in mid-July for a training camp.

Still, moving the season up one day likely won't change many plans.