NBA Reportedly Moves Targeted Restart Date to July 30 Amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The NBA announced that Salt Lake City has been selected to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

In a slight shift, the NBA is expected to resume its season July 30, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

The league initially announced play in Orlando, Florida, would restart July 31. The 2019-20 season was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but 22 teams will return to action for eight regular-season games and an ensuing playoff.

The NBA Finals is set to run through Oct. 12 at the latest.

Other scheduled dates, including the NBA draft (Oct. 15) and the start of next season (Dec. 1), were based on the July 31 restart, but it's unknown if these will change as well.

It does provide slightly less time to finalize a plan for players and team personnel, which must account for medical risks amid COVID-19.

Wojnarowski previously reported a faction of NBA players was concerned about the format and wanted the option to stay home without consequences. Players are expected to report in mid-July for a training camp.

Still, moving the season up one day likely won't change many plans.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Examining the New Transaction Window

    @EricPincus looks at the NBA's top free agents, the Boogie question and more 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Examining the New Transaction Window

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Forms Voting Rights Group

    Bron, Trae Young and other stars are forming a group to help protect African Americans' voting rights

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Forms Voting Rights Group

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Players Debating Season Restart

    'Faction' of players discussing if restart is a good idea, NBA not expected to discipline those who stay home

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Players Debating Season Restart

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Unlikely Playoff Heroes We Can See Coming

    @BR_NBA staff reveals six players who are primed to shine these playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Unlikely Playoff Heroes We Can See Coming

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report