Report: 'Faction' of NBA Players Discussing Viability of Orlando Restart Plan

The NBA's Board of Governors and National Basketball Players Association approved a return-to-play plan last week that would resume the 2019-20 season starting July 31 at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

But doubt surfaced Wednesday among a "faction of players," and the league and NBPA are "expected to agree on a provision that wouldn't require players" to participate in the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Players have been voicing certain concerns, per Wojnarowski:

The plan only involves the 22 teams within six games of a playoff spot.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press added that "many" players are concerned about being separated from their families for weeks on end.

Wojnarowski relayed on June 5 that the target is for 1,600 people to be in the Orlando bubble at a time with families—"likely three members at a time—allowed to join after the first round of the playoffs.

In terms of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wojnarowski reported the league is considering how to handle a player with a medical issue:

Teams are currently scheduled to arrive in Orlando between July 9-11 for training camp.