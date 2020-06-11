Texas' B.J. Foster Fractured Hand Punching His Bumper in Anger, Per Tom Herman

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

University of Texas defensive back B.J. Foster suffered a self-inflicted hand injury as a result of punching the bumper on his car.

According to Anwar Richardson of Rivals.com, Texas head football coach Tom Herman said Foster punched his bumper out of frustration when he discovered it was damaged and no one had left a note. As a result, Foster fractured his hand and is in a cast.

Foster is set to enter his junior season and is coming off a sophomore campaign in 2019 that saw him appear in nine games and make eight starts at cornerback.

The Angleton, Texas, native finished last season with 35 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defended. The nickel corner's numbers were down compared to his freshman year in 2018 when he registered 46 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pick, five passes defended and two forced fumbles in three additional games.

Foster is a versatile defensive back who can be deployed in a number of different spots. He can play inside and outside at corner and is also good around the line of scrimmage as a tackler with his 6'2", 205-pound frame.

There is some uncertainty whether the 2020 college football season will start on time because of the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that it has significantly impacted preparation.

Regardless of when the season starts, the Longhorns will be without a key player on their defense if Foster doesn't heal in time. Should that be the case, look for Anthony Cook and Jalen Green to start at corner while a multitude of players provide depth.

Texas finished with a somewhat disappointing 8-5 record last season primarily because it ranked 65th in the nation in scoring defense with 27.5 points allowed per game.

With quarterback Sam Ehlinger back for his senior season, there are high hopes surrounding the Longhorns, but the defense could struggle to make the necessary improvements if Foster is sidelined for long.