Jared Cook Is a 'Matchup Nightmare' for Defenses, Per Saints' Dan Campbell

New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell called Jared Cook a "matchup nightmare" for opposing defenses heading into the 2020 NFL season.

Campbell told Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate that the "sky's the limit" for Cook despite an up-and-down 2019 campaign, his first year with the Saints.

"That talent level has been in there," Campbell said. "[Raiders head coach Jon] Gruden was able to pull it out of him; he knew exactly what to do with the guy, and we're trying to do the same thing. We just know he is a one-on-one nightmare; he is a matchup nightmare for a defense. I don't know how to cover the guy. I wouldn't know what to tell them."

Cook got off to a sluggish start with the Saints. He recorded just eight catches with no touchdowns across his first four appearances last season.

The 33-year-old started to carve out a niche for himself in the team's high-powered offense as the year went on, however, and he finished with a flourish, scoring five touchdowns across New Orleans' final four regular-season games. Cook finished the season with career highs in yards per reception (16.4) and touchdowns (nine) off 43 catches.

The South Carolina product added five catches for 54 yards in the Saints' playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Cook, who registered 68 receptions for 896 yards and six scores for Gruden's Raiders in 2018, won't be a high-volume target in New Orleans as long as wide receiver Michael Thomas is healthy. He can be a crucial asset on third down and in the red zone, though.

"We pictured a guy that we could put out there, and if you try to take away Mike Thomas and you're going to try to leave somebody one-on-one with Jared Cook, you've got a problem, and we're going to hurt you if that's what you want to do," Campbell said.

The Saints signed two-time Pro Bowl receiver Emmanuel Sanders (66 receptions last season) in April, which will further cut into Cook's target share. The 6'5", 254-pounder was third on the team with 65 targets.

So Cook's value in the world of fantasy football will be limited and difficult to project on a weekly basis. The Saints have too many weapons, including a pair of good pass-catching running backs in Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray and a jack of all trades in Taysom Hill, for Cook to post huge numbers.

Campbell sounds confident Cook will provide far more real-world value to the Saints in key situations, though.