2020 NBA 2K League Results: Warriors Gaming Unbeaten Run Ended by Jazz

Week 6 of the 2020 NBA 2K League continued Wednesday with four matchups following an announcement from the league that remote play will continue through at least July 17 (Week 11) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at the results and highlights from all the action.

Wednesday Scores

Pacers Gaming def. T-Wolves Gaming: 67-62 (OT), 67-60

Hornets Venom GT def. CLTX Gaming: 67-82, 77-71, 82-60

Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai def. Blazer5 Gaming: 77-69, 102-63

Jazz Gaming def. Warriors Gaming Squad: 74-61, 65-70, 84-66

Recap

The best game of the entire evening was the first one between Pacers Gaming and T-Wolves Gaming.

Pacers Gaming completed a frantic comeback when they were down four in the final 30 seconds with a quick basket, defensive stop and dunk from WoLF on the break to tie it and eventually force overtime.

From there, BOHIO drilled a deep three to give his side the lead for good. Pacers Gaming also didn't look back in the second game, jumping out to a quick lead and holding off any comeback efforts from BearDaBeast and T-Wolves Gaming to improve to 4-3 on the campaign.

Elsewhere, it appeared as if CLTX Gaming would earn its first win in six tries when it cruised to an easy victory over Hornets Venom GT in the first game, but all that did was provide false hope.

Hornets Venom GT held off their overmatched opponent in the second game to force a decisive contest, where they had no trouble at all in a dominant 22-point win to move to 5-2 on the season.

While a loss to a winless CLTX Gaming would have been difficult to overcome for Hornets Venom GT, the showdown between Blazer5 Gaming and Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai was much more evenly matched.

Blazer5 Gaming entered play with a 4-3 record, which was one game better than the 3-4 Tigers.

It looked as if that lead would stretch to two games when Blazer5 jumped out to a commanding double-digit lead early in their first contest, but the Tigers came storming back to earn a rather straightforward victory and then put things on absolute cruise control in the second matchup on the way to 102 points.

Wednesday's headline matchup was the one between the 6-0 Warriors Gaming Squad and 3-1 Jazz Gaming.

The Jazz were not intimidated by the undefeated record during a double-digit win in the first game, which meant the Warriors had to win two straight to maintain their spot with the 7-0 Raptors Uprising GC as the only undefeated teams in the league.

CB13 did what he could to force a final contest with 36 points in the second game, but the Jazz nearly overcame a double-digit deficit before missing a quick two-pointer instead of attempting a potential game-tying three in the final 10 seconds.

The final contest was fittingly a back-and-forth affair out of the gates, but the Jazz seized momentum with a buzzer-beating dunk to go up four at the half and didn't look back while building a double-digit lead in the third quarter.

The Warriors never made a serious run in the fourth quarter and saw their undefeated mark disappear.