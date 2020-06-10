Trail Blazers Founder Harry Glickman Dies at Age of 96

Jacob Harris/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers announced that founder and president emeritus Harry Glickman died Wednesday. He was 96.

"The Trail Blazers have long been the beneficiary of Harry's vision, generosity, and inspiration," Trail Blazers chair Jody Allen said in the team's statement. "As the team's founder and first general manager, his leadership was instrumental in igniting our city's pride and passion for sports. I am grateful for Harry's many contributions to the franchise over the years. He will be missed by many."

Glickman, along with Herman Sarkowsky, Larry Weinberg and Robert Schmertz, was part of Portland's original ownership group when the city was granted an NBA expansion team in 1970. He also led the franchise until 1994, even after the team was sold to the late Paul Allen.

The team won a title under his watch in 1977 and went to three NBA Finals. The Trail Blazers also sold out 814 straight home games, a record for professional sports in the United States. Between 1970 and 1994, they reached the postseason 17 times.

"Harry was the definition of a true Trail Blazer," team president and CEO Chris McGowan said.



Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey added that Glickman "laid the foundation and established the benchmark for small market success in the NBA."

"He was the driving force that set the stage for the 1977 NBA Championship, a seminal moment that elevated Portland and allowed it to join the elite of professional sports franchises," he continued. "His contributions to the city of Portland and the Trail Blazers are immense and for that we all owe him a great debt of gratitude."