Jazz's Rudy Gobert Says Education, Accountability Can Lead to Change

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took to Twitter on Wednesday as a call for action amid civil unrest:

"Nature made this possible for a reason. It's always easier to choose hate and fear over love and compassion. The reality is if we want change, it starts by all looking into ourselves first, and then come together because no one can do it alone.

"I want my future kids and all the younger generations to live in a world where they can all be treated as equal. It starts with education and of course by holding each other accountable as human beings. I believe that we can do it."

NBA stars—including Gobert's Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson—have been vocal in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing:

Jazz owner Gail Miller released a statement May 31:

Floyd, a black man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody May 25. Since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during the arrest, and the 46-year-old was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while the other three officers involved in the arrest—J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao—are each facing aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism have also demanded justice for Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man shot while out jogging in February, and Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman whom Louisville officers shot in her home.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported June 1 that the National Basketball Coaches Association formed a committee "on racial injustice and reform to pursue solutions within NBA cities." All 30 of the league's head coaches participated in its inception.