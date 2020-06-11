MLB Draft 2020: Buying or Selling Every Top 10 Pick Becoming an All-Star

0 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As always, it'll be a few years before a complete picture forms of how teams made out in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft. All we can do in the meantime is play fortune-teller.

Well, so be it.

Specifically, we've sought to buy or sell the All-Star potential of the first 10 picks made during the first round of the draft on Wednesday. This was naturally a presumptive exercise as there's no such thing as a draft prospect who's also a finished product. But strictly from looking at guys' tools, upside and downside, we made some educated guesses.

Contrary to the real thing, we'll count down from No. 10 to No. 1.